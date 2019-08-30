Mark Ronson lands a new gig at CBeebies HQ

He follows in the footsteps of Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, David Hasselhoff on the CBeebies channel.

Mark Ronson has signed up for a new gig – reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The superstar producer and DJ will read Pom Pom Gets The Grumps on the pre-school, BBC channel.

The story, by Sophy Henn, is about a “little panda who gets out of the wrong side of bed”.

Ronson, 43, follows in the footsteps of fellow big names like Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, David Hasselhoff and Tom Hardy in signing up for the star-studded TV slot.

Sir Elton John previously read a CBeebies Bedtime Story (Pete Dadds/PA)

The producer recently scooped an Oscar with Lady Gaga for a song on the movie A Star Is Born, and has enjoyed hits like Uptown Funk with Bruno Mars and Nothing Breaks Like A Heart with Miley Cyrus.

He is reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story as part of new BBC Education campaign Bring The Noise, at bbc.co.uk/bringthenoise, to “help children discover the joys of music-making”.

Ronson will appear on CBeebies on September 6 at 6.50pm.

