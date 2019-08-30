John Legend announces UK show

The Oscar-winning American singer will return later this year.

John Legend has announced a one-off UK performance.

The 10-time Grammy-winning US singer has chosen London for his only European tour date in 2019.

Legend will perform at the O2 Arena in his first appearance in the capital for two years.

The acclaimed artist, who has won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his songwriting work, will offer audiences a taste of his smooth vocals as part of BluesFest 2019.

Legend has collaborated with numerous US stars, including Jay Z and Alicia Keys.

Tickets for his one-off London show went on sale on Thursday, with the concert taking place on October 25.

© Press Association 2019