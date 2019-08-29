Shawn Mendes launches foundation for ‘young voices to be heard’

The hit maker plans to work with young people to support youth causes including in healthcare, sustainability and mental health.

Shawn Mendes has launched a charitable foundation to encourage young people to get involved with causes they care about, to “help make the voices of our generation heard”.

The hit maker plans to work with young people to support youth causes including in healthcare, sustainability and mental health, initially backing two campaigns.

The Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) had already raised more than £819,000 through partnerships and donations by its launch on Thursday.

Funds raised by SMF will go towards supporting partner causes and others identified by fans of the Stitches singer and other young people.

The foundation’s first two campaigns will be with SickKids in Canada – a centre dedicated to improving children’s health – and REVERB, an environmental non-profit that works with music industry executives to make concerts greener.

A dollar from each ticket sold for his hometown Rogers Centre stadium show will support the hospital, while Mendes and REVERB have eliminated more than 70,000 plastic bottles and raised funds to offset the carbon footprint of the tour with brand partner Flow Water.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about, and to help make the voices of our generation heard,” Mendes said.

“My goal in launching the foundation is to work alongside my fans, and do everything I can to help provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers young change-makers.”

The 21-year-old said he was inspired to start his own foundation as a way of bringing together causes important to him and his fans, following successful charity campaigns with his audience.

These include multiple years of #NotesFromShawn, an initiative to support mental health, and launching the Mexico Earthquake Relief Fund.

