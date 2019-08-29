Spice Girls respond to Billie Eilish paying homage to the girl group

29th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The girl group referred to her single You Should See Me In A Crown in an Instagram post.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Middlesbrough

It seems the Spice Girls are still fans of Billie Eilish – even if she thought they were a fictional band.

The 17-year-old singer previously revealed she thought the pop girl group, who recently reformed for a reunion tour, were fictional characters written for the Spice World film.

Referring to her single You Should See Me In A Crown, the Spice Girls’ official Instagram account page re-posted a picture of Eilish wearing a Sporty Spice T-shirt on Thursday.

Alongside a wink face emoji, the official account wrote: “You should see me in a… Spice Girls Tee. Love you @billieeilish”.

Eilish had originally posted the snap of her wearing white sunglasses and the T-shirt in homage to the group on her own Instagram page.

This is not the first time the Spice Girls have shown love for the Bad Guy singer online.

Melanie Chisholm, known as Mel C, posted a picture with the young singer after she had performed at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush, calling her an “extraordinary talent” in an Instagram post.

