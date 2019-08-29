Gemma Atkinson relives moment she met Gorka Marquez

29th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The couple welcomed their daughter Mia in July.

National Prince’s Trust Awards 2019

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Gemma Atkinson has reminisced about the moment she met “gorgeous Spanish dancer” Gorka Marquez.

The couple appeared together on Strictly in 2017, when actress Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and professional dancer Marquez was paired with singer Alexandra Burke.

In an Instagram post marking two years since the red carpet launch for the show, Atkinson revealed she was “unaware” their first meeting would “lead to so much”.

Alongside a photo, she wrote: “Exactly 2 years ago today on our Strictly launch. Completely unaware that the coffee and chat id had with a Gorgeous Spanish Dancer would lead to so much…”

The former Emmerdale star added that she had told a friend about the professional dancer that evening.

The couple, who made their romance public in 2018, welcomed their daughter Mia in July.

Marquez revealed earlier this month that he will not have a partner in the forthcoming series.

He told fans he will still be involved in the group dances and hopes to be in the running for the Glitterball again next year.

© Press Association 2019

