Liam Hemsworth breaks online silence following split with Miley Cyrus

The couple split after less than a year of marriage.

Liam Hemsworth has been promoting his new film following his break up from Miley Cyrus.

The actor broke his online silence following the split with the pop star to praise fellow cast members.

Hemsworth filed for divorce earlier this month, less than a year after the couple wed following years of sporadic dating.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have separated (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The Australian film star returned to business with a post on Instagram, paying tribute to those who had worked on his latest project.

He said: “Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th. I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it.

“Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen.”

Cyrus has already made a public appearance since news of the split broke, taking to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of the film The Last Song. They tied the knot in December 2018.





