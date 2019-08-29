Emily Atack: I now know what makes a good relationship

She has been with film executive Rob Jowers for six months.

Emily Atack says she now feels “very lucky” in her lovelife.

The I’m A Celebrity star, 29, is in a relationship with film executive Rob Jowers.

And, according to the Daily Mirror, he “is the man” she has “been waiting for”.

Rob Jowers and Emily Atack (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added: “I think that I have met Rob at a time when I am ready to get into a relationship again.”

The former star of The Inbetweeners said: “I have had loving relationships and I’ve had toxic ones – and I now feel that I have got a good sense of what it takes to make a good one.”

She added: “It has been only six months but we are really happy and we are enjoying each other. I hope I am in it for the long haul.”

© Press Association 2019