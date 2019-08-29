Could Oasis reunion be on the cards as Definitely Maybe turns 25?

The Manchester band’s acclaimed debut album was released a quarter of a century ago.

Oasis could return to the stage, spurred on by the 25th anniversary of their debut album.

Definitely Maybe was released on August 29 1994, becoming a great critical and commercial success and shooting the Manchester band to stardom.

Bookmaker Coral is offering odds of 6/4 for Oasis to re-form by the end of the year – despite an ongoing feud between the Gallagher brothers.

Liam and Noel Gallagher (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Liam and Noel have been locked in a war of words since their acrimonious split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Coral is also offering odds of 4/1 for the band to play Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary in 2020.

And there are the same odds on Oasis recording and releasing at least one new song by the end of next year.

Coral’s John Hill said: “It has been 25 years since Definitely Maybe was released and many punters feel as though the long-awaited return of Oasis is not far away as they have been rushing in to back the Gallagher brothers to get back together soon.”

MORNING — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 29, 2019

Liam Gallagher marked the day with a brief tweet to his 3.1 million Twitter followers.

“MORNING,” he wrote.

Other fans flocked to social media to celebrate the album’s anniversary.

One said on Twitter: “The Greatest Album of all time. Thank you.”

“What an album this was,” said another.

So it’s 10 years ago since Oasis split (seems like forever ago) and 25 years since Definitely Maybe (seems like yesterday)… People think they want a reunion when really they want 1994 back! @liamgallagher @NoelGallagher https://t.co/KZdWkRtHA8 — Parry (@parryEjones) August 28, 2019

To one fan, their big success seemed liked yesterday.

They said: “So it’s 10 years ago since Oasis split (seems like forever ago) and 25 years since Definitely Maybe (seems like yesterday)…

“People think they want a reunion when really they want 1994 back!”

Oasis also marked the album’s 25th anniversary with the release of new lyric video for Fade Away, ahead of a reissue of the vinyl arriving on August 30.

The milestone is also being celebrated with an exhibition at the h Club Gallery in London.

The show, due to open in November, will feature the work of British photographer Michael Spencer Jones, who shadowed the band from their pre-fame days and shot their early album covers.

Titled Masterplan 25: The Oasis Photographs, it will include images taken during recording sessions at Rockfield Recording Studios in Wales and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs’ front room.

