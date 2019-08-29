Strictly’s Michelle Visage reveals struggle with eating disorder

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge said she now ‘listens’ to her body.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Michelle Visage has revealed she previously suffered with an eating disorder.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge is about to join the BBC One ballroom dancing show.

The 50-year-old said in her book, Michelle Visage: The Diva Rules, that she had the problem when she was younger, according to the Daily Mirror.

THE CAT IS FINALLY OUT OF THE BAG!!! I'M DOING @bbcstrictly DREAM COME TRUE! 💃💃💃 I am honored to be a part of this legendary show in my fave place on earth! https://t.co/ZSjyHmr9iv — michelle visage (@michellevisage) August 5, 2019

“Dinnertime suddenly involved about two trips to the loo. I couldn’t handle puking – bulimia in the traditional way wasn’t for me,” she said.

“I thought that, by taking laxatives, the calories would be flushed out.”

Visage, who was previously in the band Seduction, said she changed things for the better in her late 20s.

“Now, I listen to my body, I feel a million times healthier and much more confident in my skin.”

Visage will join the likes of Anneka Rice, James Cracknell, Catherine Tyldesley and Jamie Laing in the new series of Strictly.

© Press Association 2019