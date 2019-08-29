Ireland's Got Talent's Michelle Visage reveals struggle with eating disorder

29th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge said she now ‘listens’ to her body.

Ireland's Got Talent Judge Michelle Visage has revealed she previously suffered with an eating disorder.

The Strictly contestant said in her book, Michelle Visage: The Diva Rules, that she had the problem when she was younger, according to the Daily Mirror.

“Dinnertime suddenly involved about two trips to the loo. I couldn’t handle puking – bulimia in the traditional way wasn’t for me,” she said.

“I thought that, by taking laxatives, the calories would be flushed out.”

Visage, who was previously in the band Seduction, said she changed things for the better in her late 20s.

“Now, I listen to my body, I feel a million times healthier and much more confident in my skin.”

Visage will join the likes of Anneka Rice, James Cracknell, Catherine Tyldesley and Jamie Laing in the new series of Strictly.



© Press Association 2019

