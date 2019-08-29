Matthew McConaughey joins University of Texas as professor

29th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actor has been a visiting instructor since 2015.

People McConaughey

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is to join the University of Texas as a professor in the autumn.

The 49-year-old will teach in the university’s Department of Radio-Television-Film, having been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015.

The university said in a statement on Wednesday that the appointment recognised his “outstanding work as a teacher and mentor”.

He will continue teaching a Script to Screen film production class for which he developed the course curriculum.

The university said McConaughey was respected for his “willingness to work with students beyond the classroom”.

McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993.

He has appeared in more than 50 films, including Dazed and Confused, The Wolf of Wall Street and Dallas Buyers Club, for which he won an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sending your child to school for the first time? What you might be feeling and how to cope

Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range
Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range

Here’s why financial wellness really matters – and how to be more money mindful this autumn
Here’s why financial wellness really matters – and how to be more money mindful this autumn

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 of the best wellington boots for all the family

7 of the best wellington boots for all the family
Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
Summer highlights: 9 wonderful whites, reds and rosé wines we’d love to drink again

Summer highlights: 9 wonderful whites, reds and rosé wines we’d love to drink again
Summer highlights: 9 wonderful whites, reds and rosé wines we’d love to drink again

Sending your child to school for the first time? What you might be feeling and how to cope