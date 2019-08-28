Barbra Streisand shares clip of Victoria Beckham singing

The star approved of Victoria’s attempt at Guilty.

Barbra Streisand has given Victoria Beckham’s singing the thumbs up, after the former Spice Girl tackled one of her songs.

Beckham posted a clip on Instagram showing her crooning along to Streisand’s Guilty, with Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish providing backing vocals.

The designer and her husband David have been spending time with the singer and Furnish on their boat in the South of France, which is where the video was shot.

“Beyond obsessed with @barbrastreisand,” Beckham wrote.

“And loving my Barry Gibb!

“Kisses @davidfurnish.”

Soon after she posted the clip online, it was spotted and shared by Streisand.

“Sing it, girl! @victoriabeckham,” she wrote.

