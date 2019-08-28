David Beckham tries out new look on holiday with Sir Elton John

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Beckhams have been friends with Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish for years.

David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has shared a photo of her husband David apparently dressed up to look like their close friend Sir Elton John.

The snap shared on Instagram shows the former footballer in the sort of brightly coloured shirt the singer is known for wearing.

David is also sporting some sparkly sunglasses in the picture.

“This is everything!!” the Spice Girl-turned-designer captioned the picture.

“#rocketman @eltonjohn @davidfurnish @davidbeckham.”

Victoria has also been sharing some pictures of her and David on holiday with Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish.

View this post on Instagram

Kisses @davidbeckham @eltonjohn x VB xx

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

The couples, who have been friends for years, spent time together on the singer-songwriter’s luxury yacht in the south of France.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Dame Barbara Windsor urges people to sign dementia letter to Prime Minister
Dame Barbara Windsor urges people to sign dementia letter to Prime Minister

Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes
Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes

7 of the best wellington boots for all the family

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything
Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them
As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you

As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you
Summer highlights: 9 wonderful whites, reds and rosé wines we’d love to drink again

Summer highlights: 9 wonderful whites, reds and rosé wines we’d love to drink again
Summer highlights: 9 wonderful whites, reds and rosé wines we’d love to drink again

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre