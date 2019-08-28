Strictly’s Anneka Rice excited to be pain free after steroid injection

Strictly’s Anneka Rice excited to be pain free after steroid injection28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News
The star slipped and fell during a walk.
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Anneka Rice has said she is “ridiculously excited” about being free from pain after having a steroid injection for her injured shoulder.
The broadcaster, 60, hurt herself when she fell during a walk, and told The Sun it was “slightly” holding her back.
However, Rice has now posted a message on Twitter saying that things were improving.
“Just had steroid injection on my injured shoulder,” she told her followers.
“Ridiculously excited about being pain free!
“Let the fitness training commence (bit late I know but i like a terrifying deadline) #Strictly.”
Rice is one of 15 celebrities who will be competing for the coveted Glitterball trophy on the BBC show this year.
Strictly gets under way on September 7.
