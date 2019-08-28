Cara Delevingne turns heads at Carnival Row screening

Cara Delevingne turns heads at Carnival Row screening28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News
The model and actress plays a pansexual fairy in her new show.
Cara Delevingne turned heads as she arrived at the screening of her new series Carnival Row in an eye-catching monochrome outfit.
The model and actress, 27, commanded attention as she walked the carpet at London’s Ham Yard Hotel in the crop top and long skirt.
The outfit featured a bold black and white pattern and mesh sections, with tassels trimming the hem of the skirt.
Delevingne completed her look by sweeping her hair back and off her face and adding simple jewellery.
The Amazon series, which also stars Orlando Bloom, is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with displaced mythological fairies.
Delevingne plays a pansexual fairy called Vignette Stonemoss.
