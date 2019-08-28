Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are returning to Strictly

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are returning to the dancefloor where they first met to launch the new series of Strictly.

The broadcaster and the professional dancer won the last series of the BBC show and are now a couple.

Dooley, 32, has hinted that the pair will be dancing together when this year’s series starts on September 7.

Sharing a picture of herself and Clifton, 36, on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “We coming back to launch the new series… see you there.”

Dooley also shared a picture of herself dressed in a glitzy costume and having her hair done.

“See you Sat eve kidssssss ?￰ﾟ@bbcstrictly @bbcone,” she wrote.

© Press Association 2019