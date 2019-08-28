Cara Delevingne: Comparing my new fantasy show to Game Of Thrones is lazy

Cara Delevingne has branded any comparison between her new fantasy series and Game Of Thrones “lazy”.

The British actress and model stars in Amazon series Carnival Row, which is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with a race of displaced mythological fairies.

The catwalk star, 27, warned fans not to expect any similarities between the series, which co-stars Orlando Bloom, and HBO’s epic saga of magic and dragons.

Orlando Bloom co-stars in Carnival Row (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at a screening in London, she told the PA news agency: “I think it is lazy to call this that just because it is fantasy.

“It’s like labelling all fantasy things the same. This is a completely different thing. This is not Game Of Thrones, this is Carnival Row.

“I love Game Of Thrones, I have the utmost respect for them but this is a whole different kettle of fish. I hope people see that.”

Alongside her older sister Poppy, Delevingne is among the country’s most high-profile models.

She began her modelling career nine years ago before becoming both an outspoken LGBT advocate and a Hollywood star, with her movie credentials including Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.

Delevingne also explained how her motto of “Stop labelling, start living” helped her step into the shoes of her character, a pansexual fairy called Vignette Stonemoss who washes up on the shores of a human city.

She said: “I think it is just that people get so weighed down by words.

“It’s one thing to want to find your family and find your home and find where you belong.

“But it’s another to realise that we are all on this planet, we are all together and what really makes us different are the things that we need to learn from each other – and not use things like hate.

“So when I say ‘Start living’ what I mean is start loving. Start embracing each other.”

Carnival Row is released on Amazon Prime Video on August 30.

© Press Association 2019