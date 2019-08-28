Naomie Harris joins Jude Law in island-set TV drama

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Third Day will be told over six episodes.

The Fashion Awards 2018 – London

Naomie Harris will co-star with Jude Law in a new TV drama.

The Bond actress, 42, has joined the cast of The Third Day, to be set on a “mysterious island”.

Law, 46, has already been announced for the Sky and HBO co-production, which follows the success of their recent TV hit Chernobyl.

The Hollywood star will play a man drawn to the island, where people are “set on preserving their traditions at any cost”.

Jude Law
Jude Law (Ian West/PA)

Skyfall actress Harris will play “a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate”.

The Third Day will be told over six episodes and in two halves.

Cameron Roach, director of drama at Sky Studios, said: “The prospect of Naomie and Jude Law… really demonstrates the quality and ambition of this distinctive, original drama.”

Philippa Lowthorpe, whose credits include The Crown and Three Girls, will direct three episodes while Utopia’s Marc Munden takes the reins on the others.

The series will air in the UK and Ireland next year on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV and in the US on HBO.

© Press Association 2019

