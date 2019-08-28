Sacha Baron Cohen plays spy in new Netflix series

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Spy was inspired by the real story of a former Mossad agent.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen has been pictured as a Mossad agent in new Netflix series The Spy.

The star, 47, plays agent Eli Cohen in the six-part series.

The Spy was inspired by the real story of a former Mossad agent who successfully went undercover in Syria in the early 1960s.

The espionage drama was written and directed by Homeland’s executive producer Gideon Raff.

It is set to premiere on September 6.

© Press Association 2019

