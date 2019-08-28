Sacha Baron Cohen plays spy in new Netflix series

The Spy was inspired by the real story of a former Mossad agent.

Sacha Baron Cohen has been pictured as a Mossad agent in new Netflix series The Spy.

The star, 47, plays agent Eli Cohen in the six-part series.

Sacha Baron Cohen stars in #TheSpy, a limited series inspired by the real story of a former Mossad agent who successfully went undercover in Syria in the early 1960s. Written and directed by #Homeland executive producer Gideon Raff, all six-episodes premiere Sept. 6 pic.twitter.com/SVbK4O2Vp8 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 28, 2019

The espionage drama was written and directed by Homeland’s executive producer Gideon Raff.

It is set to premiere on September 6.

