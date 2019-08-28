Warner Bros releases new trailer for Joker

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The film will be released in October.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix goes from sign-waving clown to crazed villain in the creepy final trailer for Joker.

The origins film, directed by Todd Phillips, stars Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society.

The Warner Bros trailer shows him as a clown-for-hire by day, who aspires to be a stand-up comic at night.

However, he is beaten down by his treatment at the hands of others.

One scene shows Arthur – who officially makes his name The Joker in the new trailer – in what appears to be a therapy session.

He tells the counsellor: “You just ask the same questions every week. How’s your job? Are you having negative thoughts? All I have are negative thoughts.”

Joker also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

It will be in cinemas on October 4.

© Press Association 2019

