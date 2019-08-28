Ed Sheeran posts online message after gruelling tour

Ed Sheeran has thanked his team after they “survived” the gruelling two-year Divide tour.

The worldwide tour of the album spanned 46 countries and played to nine million people, the pop star said.

Sheeran thanked his fans after his time on the road came to an end at a homecoming gig in Ipswich.

The Suffolk-born songwriter extended his praise and thanks to the staff who helped produce the Divide album and take the release on tour.

Sheeran posted a message of gratitude on Instagram after closing the project at a show where he donned the football strip of his local team, Framlingham.

He wrote: “It’s so weird to put it to bed and move on. Thank you to everyone involved in this whole Divide process, all the people who helped make the album, all the people who helped promote the album, all the fans who listened and came to watch, this wouldn’t be possible without you.

“Most of all I want to thank my fantastic touring team, who have given up their lives for 2 and a half years to help me achieve my dreams.

“Thank you for all of your hard work and constant friendship. The Divide tour – 2017 -2019. Officially the biggest tour of all time, so weird to say that, and we survived it.”

The international star said he was happy to end his tour at the Chantry Park venue near Ipswich, around 20 miles from his home town Framlingham.

The Divide tour launched on March 16 2017, spanning 893 days on the road.

