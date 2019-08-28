Ed Sheeran posts online message after gruelling tour

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

He has just completed a two-year tour.

Ed Sheeran crowned King of the airwaves

Ed Sheeran has thanked his team after they “survived” the gruelling two-year Divide tour.

The worldwide tour of the album spanned 46 countries and played to nine million people, the pop star said.

Sheeran thanked his fans after his time on the road came to an end at a homecoming gig in Ipswich.

View this post on Instagram

9 million people, 893 days, 46 countries, 175 cities, 260 shows, 268 touring crew, 193265 miles travelled, 2 broken arms, 3 marriages, 4 babies. What a wild ride this Divide tour has been. The whole process of writing the album starting in 2015, then recording it in 2016, promoting it, setting out on the road to play it for all of you guys. It’s so weird to put it to bed and move on. Thank you to everyone involved in this whole Divide process, all the people who helped make the album, all the people who helped promote the album, all the fans who listened and came to watch, this wouldn’t be possible without you. Most of all I want to thank my fantastic touring team, who have given up their lives for 2 and a half years to help me achieve my dreams. Thank you for all of your hard work and constant friendship. The Divide tour – 2017 -2019. Officially the biggest tour of all time, so weird to say that, and we survived it !

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

The Suffolk-born songwriter extended his praise and thanks to the staff who helped produce the Divide album and take the release on tour.

Sheeran posted a message of gratitude on Instagram after closing the project at a show where he donned the football strip of his local team, Framlingham.

He wrote: “It’s so weird to put it to bed and move on. Thank you to everyone involved in this whole Divide process, all the people who helped make the album, all the people who helped promote the album, all the fans who listened and came to watch, this wouldn’t be possible without you.

View this post on Instagram

Ipswich night #4 ! 📸 @zakarywalters #dividetour

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

“Most of all I want to thank my fantastic touring team, who have given up their lives for 2 and a half years to help me achieve my dreams.

“Thank you for all of your hard work and constant friendship. The Divide tour – 2017 -2019. Officially the biggest tour of all time, so weird to say that, and we survived it.”

The international star said he was happy to end his tour at the Chantry Park venue near Ipswich, around 20 miles from his home town Framlingham.

The Divide tour launched on March 16 2017, spanning 893 days on the road.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes
Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes

Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range
Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range

Former Bucks Fizz singer to stand for Brexit Party

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated
Netflix’s The Irishman to run in cinemas ahead of streaming release

Netflix’s The Irishman to run in cinemas ahead of streaming release
List of UK’s biggest live acts unveiled including a BTS shock

List of UK’s biggest live acts unveiled including a BTS shock
Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them
Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre