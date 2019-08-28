Fresh Prince actor Joseph Marcell to star on London stage

Marcell is appearing in Ages Of The Moon.

Joseph Marcell, best known for playing butler Geoffrey in the classic 90s TV comedy The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, is to appear on the London stage.

Marcell is to star in Ages Of The Moon during the play’s London run.

Late US actor and playwright Sam Shepard penned the story of two ageing, alcohol-fuelled friends alone in the American wilderness.

Christopher Fairbank also stars in Ages Of The Moon (Michael Wharley/PA)

Having been performed in Dublin and New York, the play will now be staged at The Vaults in London.

The dialogue between old friends Byron and Ames will be directed by Alexander Lass.

Ages Of the Moon stars Marcell and Christopher Fairbank, best known for his role as Moxey in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

The play opens in October (Michael Wharley/PA)

Director Lass said: “Like Estragon and Vladimir or Hirst and Spooner in No Man’s Land, Byron and Ames amuse us with their homespun conversation, disturb us with their despair, all the while knocking back glass after glass of ‘the great malt which wounds’.

“The more they drink, the less we feel we can trust anything they say.

“I cannot wait to direct this play. I am drawn to the humanity, comedy, universality, and understated showmanship of Sam’s poetic words, and I am thrilled to be collaborating with Joe and Chris, two incredible actors who will bring Ames and Byron vividly to life.”

Ages Of The Moon will run from October 17 to November 24 at The Vaults Theatre at Waterloo.

