Which celebrities have signed up for Supermarket Sweep?

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The reboot is attracting some big names.

Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan Clark-Neal’s rebooted Supermarket Sweep has a host of celebrities signed up for a trip down the aisles.

Reality stars and TV presenters will be sent on speedy shopping tasks, with a Love Island special planned during the new series.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will take part (Ian West/PA)

This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will take their trolley for a spin, along with The Only Way is Essex’s Pete Wicks and Bobby Norris.

Love Island favourites Maura Higgins and Tommy Fury will also go shopping, as will Made In Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo.

Coronation Street actress and comedian Jennie McAlpine will be voicing the in-store PA system.

She said: “I am so giddy to be a part of the new Supermarket Sweep team.

“The original show was an absolute favourite in our house, and with Rylan at the helm I know this is going to be such fun.”

The reboot will also welcome Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan, Chris Taylor and Harley Brash, and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds during its Love Island special.

The cult 1990s daytime show, originally hosted by the late Dale Winton, will return to screens as a primetime nightly programme on ITV2 from September 9.

