Kelly Clarkson suffered burst ovarian cyst on The Voice

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The star said she was ‘freaking out’ when her cyst burst.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has told how a “giant” cyst on her ovary burst as she was filming The Voice.

The singer, 37, said it took place earlier this year, just a week after she fought through the pain to host the Billboard Music Awards with appendicitis.

Clarkson, who is a coach on The Voice, told People: “Blake (fellow Voice star Blake Shelton) was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong’.”

The former American Idol winner later discovered that a cyst on her ovary had burst.

“That was more painful than the appendicitis,” said the mother-of-two.

“It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out!”

Clarkson had her appendix removed after suffering appendicitis as she hosted the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May.

She was flown to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles straight after coming off stage.

She told People she had got through the show because she “just didn’t want to leave people hanging”.

© Press Association 2019

