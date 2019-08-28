Liam Gallagher addresses feud with Noel on 10th anniversary of Oasis split

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Manchester rocker said of his brother: ‘Shame on him.’

As It Was Premiere – London

Liam Gallagher has said he bets his brother Noel is “hiding in a cupboard” on the 10-year anniversary of Oasis’s acrimonious split.

The Gallagher siblings have feuded publicly since the break-up of their band in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Appearing on the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, the Manchester rocker, 46, said he still feels pain over the split.

Noel Gallagher comments
Noel Gallagher (Ian West/PA)

But he said he had finally accepted that some things were supposed to happen.

Asked whether he knew it had been a decade since Oasis disbanded, Liam said: “I know. Shame on him. I wonder where he is in the world.

“I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”

He added: “I know. It’s terrible man. I feel the pain.”

The Brit Awards 2007 – Arrivals
Andy Bell, left, Noel Gallagher, centre, and Gem Archer from Oasis at the Brit Awards in 2007 (Ian West/PA)

Responding to Moyles, Gallagher said: “Mate, you can’t believe it? I can’t believe it, mate.

“All was good in the world back then. Ten years ago, all was good in the world, and now it’s all went, you know …

“But I think we’re doing alright again, so it’s all good in the world. These things are meant to happen.

“These things are meant to try us, and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, as Taylor Swift says.”

The singer is about to release his second solo album – Why me? Why Not. – and struggled not to swear on air as he discussed the record.

He told Moyles: “It’s out the day before my birthday, so about a couple of weeks away, which is going to be good. Can’t wait. I like it. It’s a good record.

“I think if Oasis wrote it or put it out, I think everyone would be losing their, erm, thing.”

Why Me? Why Not. is out on September 20.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range

All the early 00s fashion trends from the VMAs you won’t believe are making a comeback
All the early 00s fashion trends from the VMAs you won’t believe are making a comeback

Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes
Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes

Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
List of UK’s biggest live acts unveiled including a BTS shock

List of UK’s biggest live acts unveiled including a BTS shock
Netflix’s The Irishman to run in cinemas ahead of streaming release

Netflix’s The Irishman to run in cinemas ahead of streaming release
Former Bucks Fizz singer to stand for Brexit Party

Former Bucks Fizz singer to stand for Brexit Party
Former Bucks Fizz singer to stand for Brexit Party

Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range