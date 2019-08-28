Liam Gallagher addresses feud with Noel on 10th anniversary of Oasis split

The Manchester rocker said of his brother: ‘Shame on him.’

Liam Gallagher has said he bets his brother Noel is “hiding in a cupboard” on the 10-year anniversary of Oasis’s acrimonious split.

The Gallagher siblings have feuded publicly since the break-up of their band in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Appearing on the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, the Manchester rocker, 46, said he still feels pain over the split.

Noel Gallagher (Ian West/PA)

But he said he had finally accepted that some things were supposed to happen.

Asked whether he knew it had been a decade since Oasis disbanded, Liam said: “I know. Shame on him. I wonder where he is in the world.

“I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”

He added: “I know. It’s terrible man. I feel the pain.”

Andy Bell, left, Noel Gallagher, centre, and Gem Archer from Oasis at the Brit Awards in 2007 (Ian West/PA)

Responding to Moyles, Gallagher said: “Mate, you can’t believe it? I can’t believe it, mate.

“All was good in the world back then. Ten years ago, all was good in the world, and now it’s all went, you know …

“But I think we’re doing alright again, so it’s all good in the world. These things are meant to happen.

“These things are meant to try us, and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, as Taylor Swift says.”

The singer is about to release his second solo album – Why me? Why Not. – and struggled not to swear on air as he discussed the record.

He told Moyles: “It’s out the day before my birthday, so about a couple of weeks away, which is going to be good. Can’t wait. I like it. It’s a good record.

“I think if Oasis wrote it or put it out, I think everyone would be losing their, erm, thing.”

Why Me? Why Not. is out on September 20.

