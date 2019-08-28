X Factor gets a No from former winner amid ratings drop

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Matt Cardle said the show has ‘clearly waned’ and that a break could help it recoup viewers.

Matt Cardle has said it is time to temporarily pull The X Factor off air.

The singer – who won the seventh series of the ITV show in 2010 – said the public need a chance to miss it.

The X Factor has been hit by falling ratings and boss Simon Cowell is planning a revamp, said to include an all-star edition involving former contestants.

Speaking on Smooth Radio, Cardle said the format “obviously works” but that the public have become numb to it.

He said: “It seems like they’re wrapping it up, if you ask me. It’s one of those things. Maybe give it a rest for a while.

“I say, if you eat spaghetti Bolognese every night, you’re going to get sick of it. If you do the X Factor every year, it’s going to run its course.

“Maybe give it a rest for a couple of years, and then bring it back. Give people a chance to miss it.

“Because it is a great show, and it’s done great things for people, myself included. And, you know, it obviously works very, very well.

“But if you constantly do things over and over and over and over, every year, there will come a time when it starts to wane.

“And clearly it’s waned. Good luck with the new version.”

