Avengers: Endgame smashes film download records

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Marvel epic triumphed at the box office.

Avengers: Endgame Photocall – London

Avengers: Endgame has become the fastest-selling download film of all time.

Marvel’s superhero blockbuster notched up 335,400 download sales in its opening week in the UK.

The franchise finale broke the record for most first week sales previously held by Bohemian Rhapsody, which achieved 265,000 downloads in its first eight days.

Avengers: Endgame Fan Event – London
Paul Rudd, left, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth attending an Avengers: Endgame fan event held at Picturehouse Central, London (Ian West/PA)

Endgame is the last film in one of Marvel’s franchise runs, and features an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

It became the highest-grossing film of all time, and has repeated its commercial success in the download market.

Another Marvel instalment, Avengers: Infinity War, is the third fastest selling film of all time in terms of downloads.

According to the Official Charts Company, Endgame now sits at number one in the film top 10.

In the current official film chart Endgame sits at number one with Hellboy in second place.

Shazam sits at number three, followed by Dumbo and Red Joan.

Captain Marvel, Wonder Park, Aquaman, Pet Cemetery and Wild Rose round off the official top 10.

© Press Association 2019

