Russell Brand brings experiences of addiction to West End stage

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Lena Dunham and Matthew Perry have penned pieces for a show at The Old Vic.

RAPt employment services launch

Russell Brand will host a night of solo performance about mental health.

The actor and comedian will compere Cracked, a string of one-off monologues and spoken word pieces focusing on pain and addiction.

Seven performances will be given in one night at the Old Vic in London.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Matthew Perry has written for the show (Ian West/PA)

Girls creator Lena Dunham and Friends star Matthew Perry are among the confirmed writers for Cracked, who will be using their own experiences for the show.

Brand said: “For this night, mental illness and addiction will adorn The Old Vic stage, celebrated, explored and attacked through Cracked.

Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2019 – London
Lena Dunham is another writer for the show (Ian West/PA)

“I am honoured to have been asked to take over the asylum, albeit for one night only.”

Other writers for the show include Scarlett Curtis, curator of Feminists Don’t Wear Pink, poet Mr Gee, physician Gabor Mate, and performer Kate Tempest.

Brand will be appearing in the show, with other performers yet to be announced.

Cracked takes place on Sunday September 29.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

List of UK’s biggest live acts unveiled including a BTS shock

Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string
Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string

Netflix’s The Irishman to run in cinemas ahead of streaming release
Netflix’s The Irishman to run in cinemas ahead of streaming release

Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Very has recruited some of British fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range

Very has recruited some of British fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range
Dame Barbara Windsor urges people to sign dementia letter to Prime Minister

Dame Barbara Windsor urges people to sign dementia letter to Prime Minister
Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes

Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes
Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes

List of UK’s biggest live acts unveiled including a BTS shock