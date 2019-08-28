Ed Sheeran helps brain tumour girl tick one more dream off bucket list

Sian Reeds, from Portsmouth, met the star when she attended his concert in Leeds for her 16th birthday.

A teenager with an inoperable brain tumour ticked another dream off her bucket list when she met Ed Sheeran.

Sian Reeds, from Portsmouth, met the star when she attended his concert in Leeds for her 16th birthday.

She was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG) after attending a routine eye appointment last year.

Because of the location of the tumour, surgery was not an option and Sian attended seven weeks of chemotherapy in London.

???????????? Sian has had an amazing 16th birthday, meeting Ed Sheeran at Leeds. We Can’t thank Ed and his team enough for arranging this. He was such a nice person, humble and great to talk to. He signed Sians POP figure which was great took loads of photos. We then had the pleasure to watch Ed perform and his show is amazing. Sian gave Ed one of her Sian Smile bracelets and he wore it for the whole show showing support for Sian and all the children with DIPG. Sian was nearly in tears when she saw him wearing it x The News, Portsmouth #fightlikeagirl #warrior #DIPG ???????????? https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sianhermionereeds Posted by Sians Smile on Sunday, August 18, 2019

After her diagnosis, she wrote a bucket list of things she wanted to do, which included being a zookeeper for a day, skydiving and seeing Ed Sheeran perform.

After being invited backstage at the superstar’s Divide world tour, Sian was then given the chance to meet the man himself, who stopped to chat and pose for photos with her.

She was then taken to a special seating area on a raised platform where she watched the show with her family.

Her mother, Helen, said: “It was amazing, she hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

She described Sian as “amazingly positive” and said her daughter had gone on to win a gymnastics competition just days after being given her terminal diagnosis.

She said: “Despite missing most of Year 11, Sian also went on to achieve three level 5 GCSEs this year.

“She has also raised more than £2,000 completing a skydive for the Indee Rose Trust, who donated a treasure box to her when she was first diagnosed.”

The teenager is a fan of musicals and attended one every week when she was in London for treatment.

Next on the list for the family is a trip to the Alton Towers theme park this weekend.

Her mother said: “If it wasn’t for her positive attitude we would struggle definitely more.

“She is amazing and I am so proud of her.”





