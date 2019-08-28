Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders stars lead cast of new BBC drama

28th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Nest will explore a pact between a wealthy couple and a teenage girl.

Sophie Rundle interview

Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle will star in new BBC drama The Nest

The five-part series will explore a surrogacy pact between a wealthy couple and a teenage girl.

Centred on the teenager’s decision to carry the pair’s baby for them, The Nest is billed by the BBC as an emotional thriller from Bafta-winning writer Nicole Taylor.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Martin Compston (Matt Crossick/PA)

Line Of Duty star Compston will play Dan, with Peaky Blinders actress Rundle as his partner.

Compston said: “I’m absolutely delighted to join the cast of The Nest.

“Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I’m chuffed we’re finally working together.

“Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back on to BBC One in my native west coast accent makes it a dream scenario.”

The series follows a couple who live outside Glasgow, and decide to seek help to have a child. Their plan embroils them in a drama focused on love and money.

Taylor said: “I am overjoyed to be filming in my home town of Glasgow with a cast I have long dreamt of writing for.”

Filming begins in Glasgow in September.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album
Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album

Former Bucks Fizz singer to stand for Brexit Party
Former Bucks Fizz singer to stand for Brexit Party

Very has recruited some of British fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Netflix’s The Irishman to run in cinemas ahead of streaming release

Netflix’s The Irishman to run in cinemas ahead of streaming release
List of UK’s biggest live acts unveiled including a BTS shock

List of UK’s biggest live acts unveiled including a BTS shock
Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes

Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes
Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string

Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string
Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre