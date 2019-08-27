Rosie Marcel hints Holby City fans could be unhappy with anniversary special

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actress appeared on The One Show alongside fellow Holby star Luke Roberts.

TRIC Awards 50th Birthday – London

Rosie Marcel has suggested that Holby City’s “militant” fans are going to be “so unhappy” with the events of the show’s 20th anniversary episode.

The actress, best known for playing Jac Naylor in the soap, is starring in the one-off special, which will also see the return of Patsy Kensit as Faye Morton.

Kensit left the show in 2010 following a storyline involving the character of Joseph Byrne.

Speaking on BBC One’s The One Show, Marcel recalled being attacked by an elderly fan who mistook her for her character on the long-running medical drama.

Appearing beside Luke Roberts, who played Byrne, Marcel recalled the incident.

She said: “I was being particularly nasty to Joseph at one point and I just remember walking down St Albans high street and there was this old lady.

“She was just coming towards me and she looked very angry. And she went: ‘You’ve got to stop being horrible to Joseph’.

Patsy Kensit returns to Holby City
Patsy Kensit will reprise her role as Faye Morton (Ian West/PA)

“And I was like: ‘I will, I will, but it’s not real’.

“She thumped me with her bag. I just went: ‘I’m really sorry’ and I just walked off. I didn’t know what to do.

“Oh they are militant. They are going to be so unhappy next week,” she added.

Roberts is also returning for the one-off episode celebrating two decades of the medical drama.

