Sully’s release from prison revealed in first trailer for Top Boy series three

The east London crime drama will return on streaming giant Netflix in September.

The battle for east London’s Summerhouse housing estate erupts following the release of drug dealer Sully from prison in the first trailer for Top Boy’s third series.

The show returns after being being rescued by Drake and Netflix, with a cast boosted by the arrival of rappers Dave and Little Simz.

In a first look at the new series of the gritty crime drama, Ashley Waters’ character Dushane offers Sully, played by Kane “Kano” Robinson, a chance to reignite their drug-dealing partnership.

He says: “I know London. People pay a lot of money to get high. Dark, white, weed. All of that. Do you get me?”

But on the outside things have changed and Sully has been changed by his prison stint.

Summerhouse’s drug trade is now run by a new gang – young men and women who are unlikely to give up the lucrative space without a fight.

Rapper Dave debuts as Modie (Netflix/PA)

The high-intensity clip is accompanied by a mix of pounding grime and strings, and is scored by ambient music pioneer Brian Eno and hip hop artist Michael Asante.

Thiago Silva rapper Dave, real name David Omoregie, and up-and-comer Little Simz, real name Simbi Ajikawo, make their debuts as Modie and Shelley respectively.

The series will also star Micheal Ward and Shone Romulus.

The first two series of Top Boy originally aired on Channel 4, ending in 2013.

With the help of Drake, it was revived for a 10-episode run on Netflix, with filming ending this year.

Top Boy series three airs on Netflix from September 13.

