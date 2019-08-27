Rapper Meek Mill pleads guilty to gun charge to resolve 12-year legal odyssey

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

A judge had ruled he should serve no further prison time.

Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour gun charge to resolve a case that has kept him on probation for most of his adult life.

The 32-year-old rapper, born Robert Williams, reached the plea agreement in Philadelphia on Tuesday after an appeals court threw out his conviction last month.

He had already served about two years in prison over the 2007 case, and a judge decided he would not spend any additional time behind bars.

Meek Mill
Rapper Meek Mill (Jessica Griffin/AP)

The negotiated plea comes after both sides questioned the credibility of the arresting officer.

The defence also accused the trial judge of bias for sending the entertainer back to prison over minor probation violations.

Williams has called the 12-year ordeal “mentally and emotionally challenging”, but says millions of people face the same issues.

He has helped start a foundation to promote criminal justice reform.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal secret behind Jeremy Clarkson’s two-stone weight loss

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

TV host apologises for ‘insensitive comment’ about Prince George ballet class
TV host apologises for ‘insensitive comment’ about Prince George ballet class

Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards

Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards
Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards

Royal secret behind Jeremy Clarkson’s two-stone weight loss