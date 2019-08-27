Timothee Chalamet debuts bowl haircut and British accent in The King teaser

Timothee Chalamet can be seen as the reluctant heir to the throne in the first trailer for The King.

The US star shows off his British accent and bowl haircut as wayward Prince Hal, who must return to royal life to be crowned King Henry V.

The new film by director David Michod follows the young king as he must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind.

It also explores his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight John Falstaff, played by Joel Edgerton, who also wrote the script with Michod.

Edgerton previously starred in Michod’s breakout film Animal Kingdom.

The trailer shows Henry confide in Falstaff: “A new chapter of my life has begun, already I can feel the weight of this crown I wear.

“I’ve been forced to rely on the counsel of men whose loyalty I question every waking moment.”

Falstaff tells him: “A king has no friends, only followers and foe.”

The trailer also features Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine of Valois, who asks him: “Do you feel a sense of achievement, in any regard?” and shows Henry looking on dispassionately as he watches a man being beheaded.

It also gives a brief glimpse of a long-haired Robert Pattinson as the Dauphin of France, and Ben Mendelsohn as Henry IV.

The King will be released on Netflix in the autumn.

