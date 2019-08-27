Shayne Ward talks about impact of male ‘banter’ on mental health

The actor has spoken on Loose Women about male mental health.

Shayne Ward has warned “banter” has an impact on male mental health behind closed doors.

The singer and actor won TV plaudits for his portrayal of Coronation Street character Aidan Connor, who took his own life in the soap.

Ward has said the publicity surrounding the plot was more important than the Soap Award it earned, as the story raised awareness of a serious issue.

Shayne Ward played Aidan Connor (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking on Loose Women, he said: “It was an incredible storyline and the public received it so well.

“That’s what it was about. It wasn’t about the awards.

“It was about continuing to raise that awareness of male suicide, and the fact that those guys just do not talk.

Corrie star, @shayneTward is about to swap the small screen for the big stage, taking part in The Stepback! 90s vs 00s. He was telling us all about it, before this happened… 😂 pic.twitter.com/h6VoGybMEH — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 27, 2019

“We deem everything as banter, you give someone a bit of a sarky comment, we laugh it off.

“But behind closed doors it does affect us.”

Ward told the panellists on Loose Women that his career focus following his departure from Coronation Street has been to provide for his daughter.

He said his priority was to “make sure I’m working hard for my little girl, so I make her proud”.

Ward has joined the theatrical production of Kay Mellor’s crime drama Band Of Gold, and will star alongside Gaynor Faye in the stage show.

