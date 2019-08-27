Prince’s estate to take over management of Paisley Park studio complex

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

It has been operated as a museum since 2016 by Graceland Holdings, which runs Elvis Presley’s tourist attraction in Tennessee.

Prince Paisley Park

Prince’s estate will take over management of the late rock star’s studio complex near Minneapolis.

Graceland Holdings, which runs Elvis Presley’s tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, had been operating Prince’s Paisley Park in Chanhassen as a museum since October 2016.

Prince’s oldest sibling, Sharon Nelson, says the family will manage Paisley Park because the contract expires at the end of September.

She says the family is not unhappy with Graceland Holdings or making the decision because of economic reasons.

The Star Tribune reports Ms Nelson says there are differences of opinions among the heirs, so the estate’s administrator, Comerica, will be making the final decisions on how to operate the landmark.

Prince died at age 57 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl at Paisley Park April 21 2016.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album

Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series
Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer
Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?

Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?
Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards

Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album