First look at mustachioed Benedict Cumberbatch as cat painter Louis Wain

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

He stars opposite Claire Foy in the biopic.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Benedict Cumberbatch sports an impressive moustache and a brown corduroy suit in the first picture from a biopic of cat painter Louis Wain.

He huddles under an umbrella with Claire Foy, who plays Wain’s wife Emily, as the pair stare at a cat running through the long grass in a garden.

Foy can be seen hitching up her long skirts to prevent them getting wet in the downpour.

Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch in Louis Wain (Studiocanal/PA)

Principal photography for the film began on August 19 and will continue until mid-October.

It was previously announced that Cumberbatch and Foy will be joined by Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones, while Stacy Martin, Sharon Rooney, Hayley Squires and Aimee Lou Wood have joined the cast as Wain’s eccentric sisters.

The artist, who died in 1939, was best known for his drawings, which consistently featured anthropomorphised, large-eyed cats and kittens, pictured playing golf or having tea.

The film is being directed by Will Sharpe and is produced by Cumberbatch’s production company SunnyMarch.

© Press Association 2019

