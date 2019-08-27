Taylor Swift in hunt for UK number one

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Lover has made an immediate impact.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey

Taylor Swift is on track for a UK number one album with new release Lover.

She has stormed the charts and looks set to knock Ed Sheeran off top spot.

Swift’s seventh studio album could become her fourth consecutive UK number one, and features the singles Me with Brendon Urie, You Need To Calm Down, and title track Lover.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 – London
Ed Sheeran is number one in the charts (Ian West/PA)

It has achieved 36,000 chart sales across physical, download and streaming.

With the final chart positions announced on Friday, the US singer sits at number one with Sheeran’s No 6 Collaborations Project in second.

Lewis Capaldi sits at number three midweek with his album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent performing well.

Bradford rockers New Model Army latest offering From Here has surged into the charts at number four.

Another new release, Musix X Road by Headie One, has entered the race in fifth.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards

Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?
Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series

Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards