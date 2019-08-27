Taylor Swift in hunt for UK number one

Lover has made an immediate impact.

Taylor Swift is on track for a UK number one album with new release Lover.

She has stormed the charts and looks set to knock Ed Sheeran off top spot.

Swift’s seventh studio album could become her fourth consecutive UK number one, and features the singles Me with Brendon Urie, You Need To Calm Down, and title track Lover.

Ed Sheeran is number one in the charts (Ian West/PA)

It has achieved 36,000 chart sales across physical, download and streaming.

With the final chart positions announced on Friday, the US singer sits at number one with Sheeran’s No 6 Collaborations Project in second.

Lewis Capaldi sits at number three midweek with his album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent performing well.

This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that #Lover is out NOW: https://t.co/t7jK7XmEqa pic.twitter.com/NMgE7LTdGZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2019

Bradford rockers New Model Army latest offering From Here has surged into the charts at number four.

Another new release, Musix X Road by Headie One, has entered the race in fifth.

© Press Association 2019