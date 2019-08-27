Kim Kardashian West hits back at law degree doubters

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The designer created her ‘wet dress’ for the Met Gala.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York

Kim Kardashian West has said there is a misconception that she has bought her way into getting a law degree but is used to being under-estimated so can over-deliver.

The reality star and entrepreneur, who has reunited with Manfred Thierry Mugler for her first cover of Vogue Arabia after he designed her “wet dress” for the 2019 Met Gala, told the magazine she expects to be misjudged.

Kardashian West, who is currently studying law and who has successfully worked with the US government on criminal justice issues, said in an interview with her husband, Kanye West: “There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree – that’s absolutely not true.

“Being under-estimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

View this post on Instagram

“Even in my darkest of times, I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity.” For her #voguearabia cover debut, @kimkardashian was interviewed by her husband, rapper and designer #kanyewest. Head to Vogue.me for more images and quotes from the world-exclusive production, which was art directed by legendary designer Manfred Thierry Mugler. Cover 2 of 3. Kim wears Thierry Mugler archive. "لست بنادمة على الظهور أمام العالم أجمع، حتى في أسوأ الأوقات. أخبرني الناس خلال السنوات الماضية أن ذلك ساعدهم وأشعرهم أنهم ليسوا وحدهم ممن يواجهون هذه المحن". مع ظهور #كيم_كارداشيان_ويست الأول على غلاف ڤوغ العربيّة، ننشر مقابلة خاصّة أجراها معها زوجها مغني الراب والمصمم #كانييه_ويست. شاهدوا المزيد من الصور وبعضاً مما قالته النجمة في هذا الإصدار الأول على الصعيد العالمي، حيث أداره إبداعياً الصمم الأسطوري مانفريد تيري موغلر على موقع ڤوغ العربيّة. الغلاف الثاني من ثلاثة. Editor-in-chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @txemayeste Art direction: @manfredthierrymugler Fashion director: @katieellentrotter Hair: @joeygeorge Makeup: @hungvanngo Set: @cristinaramosatelier Production: @glamprcom

A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on

She added: “I try to be a good person and to take my mistakes and make them into a better experience — to learn and grow from them and move on.”

She also spoke about her first date with West, saying: “I was like ‘Damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?’”

Kardashian West shared photos from the shoot on Instagram, including the three covers and wrote: “Working with @manfredthierrymugler again was a dream come true! Wearing all Mugler!!!

“These looks OMG! There’s no one like Manfred! And the interview with Kanye was so fun to do! The shoot we did in the desert far away in California and it all came together like magic!”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards
Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal secret behind Jeremy Clarkson’s two-stone weight loss

Royal secret behind Jeremy Clarkson’s two-stone weight loss
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series

Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series
Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?

Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?
Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer