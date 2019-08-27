Kim Kardashian West hits back at law degree doubters

The designer created her ‘wet dress’ for the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian West has said there is a misconception that she has bought her way into getting a law degree but is used to being under-estimated so can over-deliver.

The reality star and entrepreneur, who has reunited with Manfred Thierry Mugler for her first cover of Vogue Arabia after he designed her “wet dress” for the 2019 Met Gala, told the magazine she expects to be misjudged.

Kardashian West, who is currently studying law and who has successfully worked with the US government on criminal justice issues, said in an interview with her husband, Kanye West: “There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree – that’s absolutely not true.

“Being under-estimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

She added: “I try to be a good person and to take my mistakes and make them into a better experience — to learn and grow from them and move on.”

She also spoke about her first date with West, saying: “I was like ‘Damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?’”

Kardashian West shared photos from the shoot on Instagram, including the three covers and wrote: “Working with @manfredthierrymugler again was a dream come true! Wearing all Mugler!!!

“These looks OMG! There’s no one like Manfred! And the interview with Kanye was so fun to do! The shoot we did in the desert far away in California and it all came together like magic!”

© Press Association 2019