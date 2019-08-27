Wife of Strictly star Mike Bushell quips he’s ‘gone mad’ after gnome dancing

She found him performing in the garden while live on BBC Breakfast.

The wife of Strictly Come Dancing contestant Mike Bushell has joked she feared he had gone mad when she woke up to find her husband dancing with a gnome in the back garden.

Emily Bushell shared a video of the sports presenter performing a box step while brandishing the garden ornament in front of BBC Breakfast cameras.

She wrote on Twitter: “Either I am going mad or Mike has gone mad. I woke to him dancing with a gnome in the garden live on bbc breakfast.”

Either I am going mad or Mike has gone mad. I woke to him dancing with a gnome in the garden live on bbc breakfast ⁦@BBCBreakfast⁩ ⁦@mikebreakfast⁩ ⁦@bbcstrictly⁩ pic.twitter.com/26OglG4HM1 — Emily Bushell (@emilybushell80) August 27, 2019

The TV star told the show that he nearly ended his dance career before it even started at the Strictly Come Dancing launch by jumping so high on the stage that he nearly flew off the edge.

Bushell was joined by his other famous co-stars for the red carpet launch at Television Centre.

Olympic rower James Cracknell shared a selfie from backstage alongside Bushell fellow contestants Jamie Laing, Alex Scott, Karim Zeroual, Anneka Rice, Dev Griffin, Will Bayley, Saffron Barker and Chris Ramsey as they enjoyed a glass of champagne.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Barker wrote on Twitter: “Still can’t get over how surreal last night was.”

Still can’t get over how surreal last night was 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/tXS1fWsCo5 — Saffron Barker (@SaffronBarker) August 27, 2019

Veteran broadcaster Rice shared a photograph of herself in a glittering blue minidress and wrote: “Argh. I’ve been Strictified. I asked to wear trousers… hmmm. Think the memo got lost.”

Argh. I’ve been Strictified. I asked to wear trousers… hmmm. Think the memo got lost. #Strictly #ChallengeAnneka30 pic.twitter.com/DQP2CsBxxa — Anneka Rice (@AnnekaRice) August 27, 2019

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley shared pictures of her walking down the red carpet with Cracknell and wrote: “Just the best night!!! Utterly MAGICAL… I feel so grateful to be a part of something so special – Big up to this Prince Charming @jamescracknell – nailed it babes! #goteam Sooooo excited.”

He replied to her: “Cinderella thank you for holding my hand – literally. That team know how to put on a show eh? We’ve just gotta do our bit now.”

. @Cath_Tyldesley /Cinderella thank you for holding my hand – literally. That team know how to put on a show eh? We’ve just gotta do our but now 🕺🏻💃🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/flbQklEkr0 — James Cracknell (@jamescracknell) August 26, 2019

Paralympic champion Bayley also shared a photo from the event and wrote: “Wow that was crazy! I’m so happy. @bbcstrictly let’s be having you!!!”

He later added: “Had the best time last night. Really can’t wait to prove that anything is possible even against all the odds! #letsgo believe.”

Wow that was crazy! I’m so happy 😀 @bbcstrictly let’s be having you!!! pic.twitter.com/6msLe9a07c — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) August 26, 2019

The launch episode of Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on September 7.

