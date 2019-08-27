Tennis star Johanna Konta reveals who her new big-name celebrity fan is

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The person in question was invited to watch her this weekend as she participated in the US Open.

US Open Tennis

Tennis star Johanna Konta had some A-list backing as she battled into round two of the US Open.

Avengers star Tom Hiddleston, currently starring in Betrayal on Broadway, was in the British number one’s box following a chance meeting in New York.

“We met a few days ago, it turns out he’s a big tennis fan so I invited him down and he brought some of his co-stars,” revealed Konta.

“We literally just crossed paths, and I did the ‘don’t bother him, he’s busy’ thing, and he actually came over and said, ‘I’m a massive fan’.

“We got chatting and he’s super nice. Will I go to his show? If I get time I’d love to.”

Konta, who defeated Russian player Daria Kasatkina, is already Britain’s sole representative in the women’s singles after Harriet Dart bowed out.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Tom Hiddleston sat alongside Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch in the Royal box at Wimbledon this year (PA)

Actor Hiddleston is no stranger to being a VIP in a tennis box, and was seen earlier this year gracing the royal box at Wimbledon where he watched the men’s singles final.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal secret behind Jeremy Clarkson’s two-stone weight loss
Royal secret behind Jeremy Clarkson’s two-stone weight loss

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer
Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?

Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album

Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album
Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?