Swedish prosecutor will not appeal over ASAP Rocky sentence

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The US star and his two bodyguards were found guilty of assault after a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

A Swedish prosecutor says he will not appeal against the sentence handed to American rapper ASAP Rocky following an altercation in Stockholm.

The US star and his two bodyguards who were found guilty of assault following a street brawl in the Swedish capital in June.

Daniel Suneson said the Stockholm District Court “has dismissed the plea of self-defence, something that I believe was important to clarify in this particular case”.

ASAP Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – had pleaded self-defence and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men, who he said were persistently following his entourage.

One of them picked a fight with a bodyguard, Mayers said during his trial.

On August 14, they were given “conditional sentences” for the assault convictions, meaning they will not serve prison time unless they commit a similar offence in Sweden again.

