Emotional Missy Elliott honoured with vanguard award

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

She also performed at the ceremony in New Jersey.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Press Room

An emotional Missy Elliott said she was “humbled” as her career was honoured at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The hip hop star, 48, took to the stage to accept the Michael Jackson video vanguard prize, following in the footsteps of artists such as David Bowie and George Michael.

Elliott was introduced by Cardi B, who praised her impact on the hip hop genre and said she influenced the artists who came after her.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Cardi B was on hand to present Missy Elliott with her lifetime achievement award (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

“Nobody deserves to be in the video vanguard more than Missy,” Cardi B said.

The honouree said she was “grateful” and “humbled” by the award. She said: “I promised I wouldn’t cry this time because I cry at every awards. But this Michael Jackson video vanguard award means so much to me.”

Elliott, who has won five Grammy Awards, said she has worked “diligently” over her 30 years in music and praised artists including Peter Gabriel, Madonna and Janet Jackson.

Elliott had earlier taken to the stage for a medley of her best-known songs, including Lose Control, Work It and Pass That Dutch.

The performance contained a cameo from dancer Alyson Stoner, who as a child appeared in the 2002 music video for Work It.

Taylor Swift, Bebe Rexha and Halsey were among the stars spotted dancing along in the audience.

Elliott, whose albums include Supa Dupa Fly, Da Real World and Miss E… So Addictive, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

