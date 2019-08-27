Lizzo performs in front of giant inflatable buttocks at the VMAs

27th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The popstar treated fans to renditions of her hits Truth Hurts and Good As Hell.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Show

Lizzo ensured her Video Music Awards performance would be a memorable one by appearing in front of a giant pair of inflatable buttocks.

The popstar, who has enjoyed a stellar year following the release of her album Cuz I Love You in April, treated fans to two of her biggest hits on a night where she was nominated for four gongs.

She opened the medley with Truth Hurts, before finishing on Good As Hell. Both songs were performed against the backdrop of a giant inflatable bottom.

Inside a packed Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Lizzo, performing alongside a cast of dancers of different shapes and sizes, shed her overcoat to reveal a yellow one-piece beneath.

She took a break midway through the performance to send a message of body positivity.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet
Lizzo was among the stars attending the MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The plus-sized star said: “It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back.”

Earlier, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, turned heads on the red carpet in a scarlet, floor-length sequined gown.

She wore her hair in a 1960s-style beehive and had a teardop diamond around her neck.

If the rest of the outfit was too subtle, Lizzo’s dress also had the word “siren” stamped all over it.

© Press Association 2019

