Stars walk the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift was among the stars walking the red carpet before the MTV Video Music Awards.

The popstar provided the opening performance for this year’s ceremony, fresh off the release of her much-anticipated album Lover.

She arrived on the red carpet at New Jersey’s Prudential Center to deafening screams before posing for selfies with fans.

Swift, 29, wore an ornate blazer over a pink top teamed with thigh-high black boots.

Swift’s fellow nominee Lizzo, who is up for best new artist, turned heads in a bright red outfit, including a dress bearing the word “siren”.

The Juice singer, who has enjoyed a stellar year following the release of her album Cuz I Love You, completed the look with a beehive hairstyle.

Hustlers actress Keke Palmer, 26, wore a sparkly gold floor-length dress, teamed with platform heels.

Palmer was also carrying a gold, old-fashioned mobile phone as a prop.

Chart-topping singer Ava Max, who will go head-to-head with Lizzo for best new artist, channelled superhero chic on the carpet.

The 26-year-old, best known for her hit Sweet But Psycho, wore a cape over a red and silver costume while wearing her platinum locks down.

Swedish singer Zara Larsson took part in the pre-show activities and arrived in Newark wearing a pink, ruffled dress.

The dress was complete with a lengthy train while Larsson wore her blonde hair down.

Pop star Bebe Rexha, who is vocal on the issue of body positivity, wore a metallic silver dress cut to the thigh.

The 29-year-old wore her blonde hair tied in a bun.

Veteran singer and actress Queen Latifah was another celebrity spotted on the carpet.

She wore matching orange jacket and trousers.

The Video Music Awards will air in the UK on Tuesday at 9pm on MTV UK.

