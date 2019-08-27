Joey Essex: I’m ready to settle down

The Only Way Is Essex star feels more mature.

Joey Essex has said he is ready to settle down with the right person.

The TV personality has felt himself becoming more mature as he approaches his 30th birthday.

Essex has said all manner of women have been a part of his life, but he is ready to commit to the right one.

Essex, one of the contestants in this year’s Celebrity MasterChef. (BBC)

The TV star, who is taking part in Celebrity MasterChef, wants a partner to live with and cook for.

He said: “I feel like I could sort of like properly be with someone, ready to settle down now.

“I’ve done everything really. Dated all different girls and things like that.

“I’m ready – but I’m not looking for love. I mean, I should be, but I’m not.

“Love is going to find me, I’m sure it will.”

The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here contestant and winner of The Jump has felt a change in his attitude as he has got older.

Essex said: “I went through my Insta the other day and I went half way down and saw pictures of myself and videos, from 2014/15, and I’m like, ‘wow’. It is mental.

He added: “As you get older it’s a different life.

“If I found the right person, I’d settle down.

Essex stars in Celebrity MasterChef which returns to BBC One from Monday September 2.

