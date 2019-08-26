In Pictures: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch

In Pictures: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch26th Aug 19 | Entertainment News
The professionals and celebrities took to the stage for the first time.
This year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities showed off their moves for the first time at the official launch of the series.
Reality TV star Jamie Laing, DJ Dev Griffin, comedian Chris Ramsey, actress Emma Barton, Olympian James Cracknell and broadcaster Anneka Rice all took to the stage at the red carpet event, which also saw Kylie Minogue performing.
Also putting their best dancing feet forward alongside the Strictly professionals was social media star Saffron Barker, sports presenter Mike Bushell and US TV personality Michelle Visage.
The new series of the popular BBC One show will start on September 7 when viewers will find out which professionals the celebrities will dance with.
