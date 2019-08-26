James Cracknell: Pleasure of Strictly is embarrassing my kids

The former Olympic rower has signed up.

James Cracknell has said embarrassing his children was the main bonus of signing up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic athlete is stepping out of his comfort zone after a rowing career.

James Cracknell says all he has is dad dancing (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cracknell said the “excitement is yet to come” ahead of the new series of Strictly, but the Olympian has already had the joy of embarrassing his children.

He said: “There’s the pleasure of every parent totally embarrassing their children, that’s part of it.

“In fact I did that just by signing up, so they’re totally mortified.

Training shots with @bbcstrictly I was like a kid without stabilisers thankfully no video & luckily the amazing @LubaMushtuk was there but wishes she wasn’t #slowlyslowly pic.twitter.com/GNEDjcGR6Z — James Cracknell (@jamescracknell) August 22, 2019

“There is a little bit of a dancer in each of us. It’s been well over 40 years but I’m yet to find mine.”

Asked if dad dancing would be embarrassing to his family, he said: “That’s all I’ve got in my locker at the moment.”

