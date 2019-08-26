James Cracknell: Pleasure of Strictly is embarrassing my kids

26th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The former Olympic rower has signed up.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London

James Cracknell has said embarrassing his children was the main bonus of signing up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic athlete is stepping out of his comfort zone after a rowing career.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
James Cracknell says all he has is dad dancing (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cracknell said the “excitement is yet to come” ahead of the new series of Strictly, but the Olympian has already had the joy of embarrassing his children.

He said: “There’s the pleasure of every parent totally embarrassing their children, that’s part of it.

“In fact I did that just by signing up, so they’re totally mortified.

“There is a little bit of a dancer in each of us. It’s been well over 40 years but I’m yet to find mine.”

Asked if dad dancing would be embarrassing to his family, he said: “That’s all I’ve got in my locker at the moment.”

© Press Association 2019

