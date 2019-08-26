Lucy Mecklenburgh shares picture and writes about pregnancy body

The former The Only Way Is Essex star and Ryan Thomas are expecting their first baby together.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has said she found the first three months of pregnancy “pretty brutal and lonely” as she was unable to share her good news with everyone.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star and Ryan Thomas announced they are expecting their first baby together a few days ago.

Sharing a photograph of herself in a bikini on Instagram, she also said she was starting to “fall in love with and embrace” her new pregnancy body.

She titled her post ‘body image’ and wrote: “Although trying to keep this under wraps especially whilst on holiday really wasn’t easy. I’m now over 12 weeks and I’m starting to fall in love with & embrace my new, ever changing… ever expanding body.

“I’m in ore of what my body is doing, creating another human! Yes 1 human I was worried with how big I got very quickly it was twins haha!

“For the first time I feel content in myself and how I view my body. It feels like as soon as I became pregnant my priorities changed and I must admit this is definitely for the better.”

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh also got engaged earlier this year (PA)

She went on to write: “My journey hasn’t been plain sailing the 1st 3 months have been pretty brutal and quite lonely as you can’t really talk about it & feel like your lying to everyone constantly.

“So now I’ve had a little more down time (mainly with my head down a toilet!) I’ve been writing a blog about my pregnancy journey so far and there’s no filter! I wanted to share my highs & LOWS!!

“I’m just finishing it and I’ll share the first instalment with you guys soon #1sttrimester#pregnancy #bodyimage #babybump.”

She announced her pregnancy news on Instagram, captioning an image of former Coronation Street star Thomas unwrapping and holding up a baby onesie.

She wrote: “Best birthday present I’ve ever had. Love you, Ryan Thomas.”

The couple got engaged in June while on holiday in Italy.

They have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

© Press Association 2019