Love Island’s Amy Hart talks future on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former air hostess said she would love a stint in the jungle.

Love Island’s Amy Hart has said she would love to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but that the show’s producers had not yet been in touch.

The former air hostess, 27, appeared on Heart Dance Breakfast with Toby Anstis to discuss her future on the small screen.

She told Anstis she was keen for a stint in the Australian jungle – especially given she is not scared of creepy crawlies.

However, the reality TV star admitted she would struggle with any challenges involving rats.

“I would love to. I’d absolutely love to,” she said.

She added: “I hate rats. I hate rats. That’s the only thing.

“Like I can deal with the spiders and stuff, I can deal with all the creepy crawlies but it’s the rats. They put me in that coffin with rats.”

I’m A Celebrity is famed for its eating challenges, which see contestants consume concoctions involving creepy crawlies and animal parts.

Asked if she thought she would be able to tackle the revolting tasks, she replied: “Probably. You have to do it don’t you? I’m sure if you were that hungry you’d do it.”

Hart found fame when she quit Love Island after being spurned by dancer Curtis Pritchard.

He told her he no longer saw a future between them and began pursuing a relationship with Irish grid girl Maura Higgins.

